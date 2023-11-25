KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area has multiple state champions in high school football on the Kansas side once again in 2023.

Each team braved the cold and the snow to have Kansas City schools for three for three in bringing trophies home.

St. Thomas Aquinas won the KSHSAA 4A state championship with a 35-7 thrashing of Andover Central.

It is the first state championship for the Saints since 2018, and its second overall.

Mill Valley won the 5A state championship with a 62-37 win over Kapaun Mt. Carmel and completed a rare five-peat with this win.

The Jaguars have won seven state titles in the last nine years and have won every state title game that they have appeared in.

Gardner-Edgerton returned to the 6A state title game and took down Derby 22-19 to win the school’s first state championship in football in its fifth appearance.

On the Missouri side, three teams will be playing for a state championship next weekend in Columbia at Mizzou’s Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

North Platte carries a 12-1 record into the title game where they will be playing for the MSHSAA Class 1 state championship against Marionville on Friday at 3 p.m.

The Panthers will be going for their second state championship in school history with the first coming in 1998.

Kearney at 12-2 will face Hillsboro for the Class 4 state championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Bulldogs are aiming for a fifth state championship in school history with the last coming in 2015.

Liberty North is 12-1 and will be playing Christian Brothers College for the Class 6 championship on Saturday night at 7 p.m. in a rematch of the 2021 championship game the Eagles lost.

They reached the state championship by defeating Rockhurst 28-27 in overtime on Friday night.