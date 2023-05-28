JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — There was a lot of Kansas City high school track talent on display this weekend.

In the Kansas and Missouri high school state track meets, loads of KC talent took gold.

Here are just a few of the many champions that were honored this weekend.

Raytown South senior Zaya Akins finished her high school career with three Missouri Class 5 State Championships in the 100m, 200m and 400m. Akins will be running for Kentucky next season.

Tonganoxie senior Eli Gilmore became the first male in Kansas history to win the 400m, 800m, 1600m and 3200m in 4A. Gilmore will run track and cross country for Pittsburg State.

Summit Christian Academy senior April Phillips also was a triple state champion in Missouri Class 3 by winning the triple jump, high jump and long jump.

Lee’s Summit senior Joshua Manning won state in the long jump and triple jump in Class 5. Manning will be playing football for Missouri in the fall.

On the team side, Kearney girls won the team title in Missouri Class 4, with Pleasant Hill coming in second. Kearney had individual champions with Ava Lawless as the triple jump champ while she placed second in the long jump and second in 100m hurdles with Jadyn Barnes as the 800m champ while the team also won the 4×800.

Pleasant Hill also had several individual champions, with Brooke Beck winning the 400m while placing third in the 800m and Reagan Kimrey winning shot put and discus as well.

Blue Springs placed second in Class 5 with an individual champ in Paige Stuart (800m).

For the boys, Summit Christian Academy won Class 2 in Missouri with titles from Marcus Jones (200m, 400m) and 4x400m.

In Kansas, St. James girls and boys won team titles in 5A, while Olathe West girls and Olathe North boys won in 6A.

St. James boys won 4x400m and 4x800m, while the girls won 4x100m, 4x400m and 4x800m.

Olathe West had titles from 4x800m and Charis Robinson (1600m).

Olathe Northwest girls finished second behind Olathe West and had several individual girls champs in Adrienne Locke-Garcia (shot put), Val Galligan (javelin, discus), Michenainda Aritus (long jump) and Olivia Cooper (100m hurdles).

North won their second title in a row with titles from 4x400m, Christian Harris (200m), Jason Parrish (300m hurdles, second in 110m hurdles to brother) and Joshua Parrish (long jump, triple jump, 110m hurdles).

St. Thomas Aquinas’ Alex Waldie won boys 400m and 800m.