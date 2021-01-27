KCKPS to continue alternative fall sports schedule in February

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Board of Education and Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) Executive Board approved the alternative fall sports schedule for Kansas City Kansas Public Schools to begin on Feb. 1, 2021.

The alternative schedule will accommodate the 2020-21 sports seasons under the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines outlined by KSHSAA and the Unified Government Public Health Department.

“This opportunity gives our student-athletes another chance to connect with their coaches and teammates,” Tammie Romstad, Director of District Athletics, said. “While allowing us to get them in better physical and mental shape and train them on sport-specific skill work.”

According to a press release from the district, the new schedule will:

Allow for a fewer number of coaches and student-athletes overlapping during sporting seasons

Allows for minimal interference with Spring Sports programs who have already lost a full year

Recommend school districts to cohort teams. The schedule allows KCKPS to complete the Fall Season prior to student-athletes who would like to participate in a Spring Sport We will continue to follow masking and mitigations protocols

Allow KCKPS to use existing facilities while cohorting sports teams Students will not be able to play on two different teams during the same season due to recommendations by the UGPHD.

Allows 10 days of practice before scrimmages/competition Allows for more controlled scrimmages and contests due to lower numbers of students competing. Opportunity to work with Fall Athletes that are not playing Winter Sports



Student-athletes must complete physicals and sign the appropriate forms before they can take part.

This decision comes weeks after the school board approved the start of the wrestling season.