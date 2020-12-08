KSHSAA board reverses course, will allow limited fans in stands for winter sports

TOPEKA, Kan. — There’s now about-face on a fan-ban policy at Kansas middle and high school winter sports and activities. Tuesday, the state’s high school activities association agreed to allow some fans back in.

After watching winter sports online the past week, and suffering through glitchy video feeds, parents will now get a chance to get back in the stands to watch students play in-person.

“There’s no one size fits all approach for across the state, but we need to provide the flexibility necessary,” said KSHSAA board member Rod Wittmer.

But some school leaders worry going against advice from medical experts, including a sports medicine advisory board could lead to spreading COVID-19 further.



“My heart goes out. I’m an athlete, coach. This breaks my heart on multiple levels. But we’re part of doing the greater good and have to take a hard look at what we’re doing,” said KSHSAA board member Rebecca Morrisey.



Ultimately, the Kansas State High School Activities Association approved a max of two parent or guardian spectators per participant family. (If you have more than one child participating, the cap is still two.) That includes spectators for athletes, cheer and dance, pep band and others actively taking part in winter school activities.

The goal is to limit attendance to allow for social distancing, while also limiting potential risk if a student gets hurt.



“I don’t want liability to determine if a kid needs to go in an ambulance or note, if a family doesn’t have insurance or something like that,” said KSHSAA board member Dave Morrow.



The change allows some fans will start this Thursday, Dec. 10. But local school boards and county health departments can still be more restrictive if they choose. Face masks are also still required for everyone attending.