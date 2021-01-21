KSHSAA loosens fan restrictions for winter sports, letting local school districts decide

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas State High School Activities Association is letting more fans attend winter sporting events starting Jan. 29.

The association voted to allow four fans per student-athlete at winter activities, instead of two like the state’s board of directors originally allowed.

“It will work if people maintain social distance, if people wear their masks, if people follow the rules that are in place. They’re there to protect the schools and the school communities, and there needs to be a strict adherence to those,” KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick said in a board meeting Wednesday.

Districts can choose to have stricter limitations based on seating and local health department guidelines. Schools cannot have looser restrictions than KSHSAA.

A spokesperson with the Olathe School District told FOX4: “We are aware of the ruling and are currently working to determine how this looks in our district. More information will be provided to families in the near future.”

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools said it doesn’t plan on having any spectators at its winter sporting events and activities. KCKPS will live stream all games.

FOX4 reached out to several other metro school districts in Kansas, and we’re waiting to hear back about their attendance plan moving forward. We will update this article as we learn new information.