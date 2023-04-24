KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A legendary Kansas Jayhawk will be manning the sidelines for Oak Park High School for the 2023-24 season.

Oak Park named Sherron Collins as its head coach on Monday afternoon according to FOX4’s Harold Kuntz. Collins will take over a Northmen squad that finished 27-2 this past season and will be a Missouri Class 6 State Championship contender once again.

Confirming the news. the former Jayhawk Sherron Collins will take over a state championship contending Northmen team next season. https://t.co/tMu0GXAXX4 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 24, 2023

He will replace former Oak Park head coach Brennan Scanlon.

Collins will be coming in from Lawrence Free-State High School where he coached for one season.

His legacy is cemented in Jayhawks lore after leading KU to the 2008 NCAA Championship, which included a crucial assist on Mario Chalmers’ game-tying three-pointer that sent the title game against Memphis to overtime.

Collins spent four seasons at Kansas, garnering two All-American selections and having his jersey retired at Allen Fieldhouse. He then went on to the NBA where played for the Charlotte Bobcats.

With the Northmen coming off of a successful season, Collins will look to build on high expectations in his first season at Oak Park.