Led by a star freshman, Lincoln Prep tennis enjoys memorable season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 2020 has been a roller coaster year for the Lincoln Prep girl’s tennis team. It’s also a history-making one.

“When you have a good number one, it changes everything for your whole lineup. The whole team gets better,” Lincoln Prep tennis coach Jim Munoz said.

Freshman Leilani Payton qualified for the Missouri State Tennis Tournament. She’s the first Lincoln Prep girl’s tennis player to do so in at least 45 years.

“One thing I would say I overcame this year was fear about trying to overcome that. Especially knowing that I can beat these type of players,” Payton said.

Payton is the type of player who makes her teammates better too. The Lady Tigers advanced to sectionals and narrowly missed a trip to the state tourney.

“I’m really proud of the girls. I appreciate all the hard work they’ve done,” Munoz said. “They really worked really hard. I think they got more confident as the season went on.”

For Lincoln Prep’s memorable season, the Lady Tiers earn Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week honors.