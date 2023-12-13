LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit North defensive end Williams Nwaneri is headed to the Under Armour All-America Game.

The consensus no. 2 college football prospect in the country will be headed to Orlando to play in the high school football all-star game with some of the best recruits in the country.

At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, Nwaneri is the second consecutive Bronco to play in the game after former Oklahoma offensive lineman Cayden Green played in it last year.

“It’s a real big deal ’cause that don’t happen on a regular,” Nwaneri said Wednesday. “I’m honored. It’s something I always dreamed of as a kid. It’s a real big deal to me.”

The Mizzou commit recorded 50 tackles, 13 TFL, six sacks, and three forced fumbles in his senior year while helping Lee’s Summit North to a 10-1 record and a Missouri Class 6 district championship appearance.

He’s set to join his former teammate and Mizzou offensive lineman Armand Membou and a host of other fellow Kansas City area players when he heads to Columbia this spring.

The game is set for Wednesday, Jan. 3 on ESPN.