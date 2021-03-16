Legendary girls basketball coach, Bishop Miege’s Terry English, retires after 45 seasons

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — There’s going to be a familiar face missing from the Bishop Miege sidelines next basketball season, as girls head coach Terry English retires.

“I’ve kind of accomplished the things I needed to do,” English told FOX4.

English is one of the winningest high school basketball coaches in Kansas. Through 45 seasons at Miege, he’s compiled a 910-168 record, leading the Lady Stags to 22 state titles.

“I didn’t want them to be a girls basketball player. I wanted them to just be a good basketball player. Learn how to play the best they can,” English said.

Miege’s latest state championship win over McPherson was a full circle moment for English.

“We started out, we lost in the finals in our first year as a program. The second year, we beat McPherson in the finals. In my last year, we beat McPherson in the finals,” English said. “It’s nice to begin with and nice to end with.”

English said he looks forward to spending more time with his family now that his coaching days are over.

The school plans to name the program’s next head coach sometime within the next week.