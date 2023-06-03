FENTON, Mo. — Liberty North athletics had a wonderful weekend to start June.

Liberty North girls’ soccer and baseball both won state championships on Saturday. Both teams started their games around the same time as well.

Girls soccer defeated Nerinx Hall 4-3 in overtime to win Missouri Class 4, their first state title in program history. The Eagles only allowed four goals throughout the state tournament and finished the season with a perfect 22-0 record.

Baseball beat Francis Howell 9-3 to win their second straight Missouri Class 6 title. The Eagles only gave up four runs in the state tournament and finished their season with a 34-7 record.

For other Missouri schools in the girls’ soccer tournament, Smithville lost in the Class 3 state championship to Fort Zumwalt South 2-1. St. Pius lost the Class 2 State Championship in penalty kicks 3-2 to Clayton, while Pleasant Hill earned fourth place.

For Missouri schools in the baseball tournament, Excelsior Springs won third place in Class 4 and Barstow earned fourth place in Class 3.