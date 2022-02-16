LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty North’s head football coach Greg Jones announced he is stepping down.

On Wednesday morning, the headman who led the Eagles to a Class 6 state runner-up finish this past season tweeted he will be joining North Kansas City native Dan Lanning’s staff at the University of Oregon. Lanning also played linebacker at William Jewell College from 2004-07 and started his coaching career at Park Hill South in 2008.

Lanning is using his Kansas City ties to bring in Jones and also to recruit student-athletes to Oregon.

Jones was the second head coach in the history of Liberty North’s program when he joined in 2017 and had a 39-19 record at the helm. Before Liberty North, Jones was a highly successful coach at Kearney, leading them to nine district titles, six conference titles and two state championships.

Liberty North tweeted that Jones was let out of his contract immediately and the school will share the name of its new coach in the coming weeks.