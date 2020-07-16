MSHSAA releases guidelines for reopening sports, activities at Missouri schools

Columbia, Mo. — The Missouri Sate High School Activities Association has released their guidelines and recommendations for opening sports.

The eight page document says, among other things, that if schools statewide were closed to in-person learning, MSHSAA would be unable to allow regular season or postseason series in sports and activities, KODE reports.

It goes on to say, schools offering virtual learning only, either temporarily or for the semester/year will not be able to offer sports and activities during that period.

If a player, coach, or administrator is confirmed to have COVID-19, those close or in direct contact with the positive case should be excluded from games and practices for two weeks.

If there was doubt of who the person came in contact with, then the entire team that practiced or competed with the individual should be quarantined for 14 days.

MSHSAA says, like always, students competing in sports will need a valid physical.

The organization says gathering sizes and restrictions are based on local and state health departments.

MSHSAA suggests teams and groups practice in smaller numbers, such as similar positions or instruments, and participants should not congregate during water breaks/rests. When athletes or participants aren’t directly practicing or competing, they should social distance.

The organizations also requires all players, participants and staff to have their temperature screened daily.

Teams and groups should follow CDC guidance on cleaning protocols and develop a schedule for all athletic facilities and classrooms, according to MSHSAA.

The organization is urging schools to continue good hygiene, hand washing and sanitization and limit sharing equipment, practice jerseys and more.

View MSHSAA’s full recommendations here.