KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City Hornets football team has another talented student-athlete going to the next level.

Senior defensive lineman Edric Hill chose to take his talents to Alabama on Tuesday. The four-star recruit chose to go the Tuscaloosa over Oregon, LSU, USC, Missouri and Oklahoma.

At 6’3, 280 pounds, scouts project Hill to be able to play at defensive tackle and defensive end.

In June, Hill’s defensive lineman teammate Adepoju Adebawore chose to play for Oklahoma.

The Hornets begin their season by going to face the Hickman Kewpies on Friday.