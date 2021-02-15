Olathe North wrestling grapples with with adversity, fights through roller coaster season

OLATHE, Kan. — Between postponed tournaments and cancelled out-of-town events, the wrestling season’s been a little less fun than normal for Olathe North.

“Wresting is still there. The sport itself is still fun, the competition and everything. But there’s fun taken out of the travel because that’s obviously fun, going places, experiencing new things,” senior Joseph Triscornia said.

COVID-19 put a damper on the season, however, the Eagles are still performing at a high level.

They were ranked 3rd in 6A ahead of KSHSAA’s regional tournaments this weekend.

“It’s been quite the roller coaster. It’s had lots of ups and downs. It’s very unpredictable. But we’re making the best of it,” junior Landon Wilkes said.

Before this weekend, the team hadn’t competed in about a month because of quarantine procedures. Competing less is something they’ve gotten used to this year.

“Then the amount of teams we get to see in a year also. Usually in a tournament aspect, we wrestle 30 different teams from all over the country. Now it’s condensed to like six teams to a building. So it’s a lot less wrestling,” Triscornia said.

For Olathe North’s push through adversity, they earn Hy-Vee and FOX4 team of the week.