Olathe, Shawnee Mission high school football games canceled due to ‘health of everyone’

OLATHE, Kan. — Two Olathe high schools have canceled their football games tonight, upending and altering the game schedules of two other high schools in Shawnee Mission.

Olathe South was originally scheduled to play Shawnee Mission South, and Olathe Northwest was slated against Shawnee Mission Northwest.

However, after both Olathe schools canceled, the two Shawnee Mission schools will now play each other.

According to a statement to families from Olathe South Athletic Director Matt Johnson, “all football related activities will cease until further notice” at the high school.

Johnson didn’t give an exact reason why, but he said “the health of everyone in our program is of the utmost importance.” He promised more information would come later.

FOX4 has contacted Olathe schools for more information, but we have not heard back yet. We will update this story when more information is provided.

LATES STORIES: