Over 150 Olathe football players placed under quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

OLATHE, Kan. — More than 150 Olathe football players have been placed under quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure, the district said.

A district spokesman said in the past week, four people associated with Olathe’s five football teams have tested positive for the virus.

As a result, because of the high level of interplay, practices and scrimmages between the teams, the district and county health department have determined that 174 student athletes have to quarantine.

For privacy reasons, the district would not specify which schools the people who tested positive and the people who are now quarantining attend.

But all Olathe South and Olathe Northwest football games scheduled for this week have been canceled. That includes Olathe South’s Friday night matchup with Olathe West and Olathe Northwest’s Friday night game against Shawnee Mission South.

A post on the Olathe Northwest Athletics website said the football team has been placed under quarantine until Oct. 21.

Just last week, the Ravens and Falcons both abruptly canceled their Friday night games.

Students who want to play football in Olathe must attend classes online for the entire season and for two weeks after the season ends, unless they receive a negative COVID-19 test afterward.