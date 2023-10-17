RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Park Hill South High School played with an ineligible player in the first seven football games of the season and is now facing consequences.

The staff at Park Hill South realized the mistake last week at the administrative level regarding one of the football player’s status.

According to the Park Hill South principal, Kerrie Herren, the school self-reported the incident to MSHSAA.

The mistake was unknown to the coaching staff until brought to their attention last week by the administration.

Based on MSHSAA’s rules, the Park Hill South football team has to forfeit all games that the ineligible student played in, which in this case was all seven of the games of the season.

According to Principal Herren, the administration staff has corrected the process where the mistake was made.

This is the third school in the Kansas City-area within the last week to forfeit wins because of ineligible players. Grandview did so last week, while Lincoln Prep did the same on Monday.