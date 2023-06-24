KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Addison Bjorn has already accomplished so much at just 15 years old.

Bjorn is going into her sophomore season at Park Hill South and already has a bevy of offers from big-time college basketball programs like Stanford, UCLA, Virginia Tech and Louisville.

And this past week she got to go on a once-in-a-lifetime experience winning a gold medal with Team USA’s U16 team at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship in Mérida, Mexico.

“It was really fun,” Bjorn said on Saturday morning. “Obviously winning a gold medal was so fun, but the relationships that I built with all of the 11 players, those won’t be lost. And it was just a really fun experience.”

Bjorn played in four of the six games that USA dominated en route to their gold medal. The team full of college basketball prospects beat every opponent by at least 60 points until the championship. They beat Canada by 20 points.

Bjorn averaged 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in those four games while shooting 34.2% from the field. She is proud to join an exclusive club of recent young, local female hoopstars who have represented the nation in international play like KC native Jada Williams, Shawnee Mission West alum S’Mya Nichols and Grain Valley alum Grace Slaughter.

“It’s something different, honestly, especially as for how young I am,” Bjorn said. “I never would’ve thought, and I don’t think I’ve processed how important and special it is representing USA on my chest, but, I think the moment will hit and it kind of has hit ever since I got that gold medal.”

“It’s pretty cool to join all three of them cuz they’re all big time.”

Now that her time with Team USA is done, for now, she goes back to her recruitment and playing summer ball with her club team Della Basketball.

“I never thought that my recruiting would start so early,” Bjorn said. She received her first offer from Louisville as an eighth grader. That was the moment she and her family knew that was just the beginning of all the attention to come from college programs.

“It was so surreal and I don’t even think I processed what just had happened, but that’s when we kind of figured out like surreal stuff like it’s gonna happen and stuff will come soon.”

Already rated as a five-star prospect in the class of 2026, Bjorn led Park Hill South to a Class 6 District 8 championship as a freshman and won district in track in 400m. She averaged 18.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Her next set of goals: win a state championship for PHS and win the 3SSB circuit with Della Basketball.

And she already has some advice for younger athletes looking to get recognized.

“I started going to elite camps trying to get [college coaches’] attention more individually and I think that would probably be my biggest advice for all the youngins, I hit all the elite camps. Do not skip them. If you get invited, take advantage.”