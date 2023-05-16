KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few Kansas City high schools made history at the MSHSAA golf state championships.

Summit Christian Academy and Pembroke Hill won the team boys golf state championships in Missouri on a dreary Tuesday.

This is Summit’s first-ever state championship in any sport as they took home the Class 2 team title and freshman Peyton Smith took home the Class 2 individual title hitting 142 over two rounds. His teammate Benjamin Wheeler finished third.

Pembroke Hill won their 13th boys’ golf team title with a Class 4 team championship beating out another local school in Grain Valley that finished sixth. Their 13 rings are second in the state to Rockhurst who has 15.

Rockhurst finished second in Class 5 to Chaminade College Prep out of St. Louis. Senior Jack Cobb finished as a co-state champion with Liberty North’s Caden Mickelson and Chaminade’s John ‘Bubba’ Chapman with a score of 142.

Liberty North finished at seventh as a team in Class 5 along with Park Hill South who finished ninth.

In Class 3, The Barstow School finished fifth while St. James finished eighth.

On the girls’ side, Blue Springs South finished second in Class 4 and brings home an individual champion in Maya McVey who hit 146 to bring a ring home. Liberty North finished right behind them in third.

Grain Valley finished sixth and Pembroke Hill finished ninth in Class 3 for the girls.