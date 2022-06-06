OZARK, Mo. — Two Kansas City area schools brought home baseball state championships this past weekend.

On Saturday, Liberty North defeated Blue Springs South 11-5 to win the MSHSAA Class 6 championship; the first baseball state title in school history.

Later that day, the Platte County Pirates beat Festus for the Class 5 championship; the second title in school history.

Liberty North gained an early 5-0 lead and kept putting on runs throughout the game.

The Pirates didn’t get their first run until the fourth inning but got some insurance runs in the sixth and seventh inning to take a 6-1 win over the Tigers.