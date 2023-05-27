JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — One of the best sprinters in the nation adds to her trophy collection before college.

Raytown South senior Zaya Akins finished her high school career with three Missouri Class 5 State Championships in track.

Akins won the 100 meter in 11.61 seconds, the 200 meter in 23.43 seconds and the 400 meter in 53.08 seconds. Her titles in the 100 and 400 are her third in a row, her 400 time is a new meet record.

The soon-to-be Kentucky freshman has set multiple state records in her respective events and began competing on the national scene last summer.

She has been trained and mentored by former Olympic sprinter Muna Lee as well.