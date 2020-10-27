Rockhurst High ends football season after learning of positive COVID-19 test in program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rockhurst High School is ending its football season after learning of a positive COVID-19 case within the program.

The private, Catholic high school made the announcement Tuesday that it will forfeit the rest of its varsity season after discussions with the Kansas City Health Department.

The school did not say whether the person who tested positive was a student or staff member.

All team members must quarantine for two weeks because of the positive case, meaning they won’t be able to play in this Friday’s district quarterfinal game.

“We are extremely proud of our student-athletes and coaches for their tremendous performance this season, and with significant momentum heading into the playoffs,” the school said in a statement. “Each game, each practice, has been a gift for the formation of our young men, and we are grateful for what they have given to the Rockhurst community.”

They aren’t the first metro football team to be affected by COVID-19.

Last week’s game between Shawnee Mission North and Mill Valley was abruptly canceled due to virus concerns, and several other teams, including Olathe South and Northwest and Kearney, have had games canceled as well.

But with the playoffs coming up for many teams, Rockhurst is the first team to have their season cut short by COVID-19.

While other districts delayed the start of school and held classes online for several weeks, Rockhurst High has been holding in-person classes with many activities since August. The school said its overall virus caseloads have been small.