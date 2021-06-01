Rockhurst lacrosse’s first win over Shawnee Mission East since 2017 nets Hawklets a title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Rockhurst High School Lacrosse team ended the 2021 season in the best way possible: with a championship.

“No better feeling. You know there’s four years of Rockhurst, hard work. We didn’t get last year. There’s no better way to end it than with a championship,” senior Fisher Roy said.

Rockhurst defeated Shawnee Mission East 17-6 on Friday, capturing its first Lacrosse Association of Kansas City title since 2017.

Coincidentally, the Hawklets hadn’t beaten the Lancers since the 2017 season.

“The first time we lost to them, it was bad. Everybody came in and they were like, ‘Uh oh. How is this season going to go?’ Then coming out in the championship game and just being able to do that winning by 11 just really means a lot to the team,” senior Vinny Hodes said.

Losing to East at the end of March was the start of a mid-season slump, in which Rockhurst dropped three of six games. But the Hawklets were determined to turn things around.

“That entire time through that, we were always talking about, it’s about us. It’s about our team. We’re going to dictate what we do on the field to win games,” senior Jack Kelly said.

Rockhurst is losing 14 players to graduation. But the good news: A bulk of the team’s starters, including their leading scorer Luke McNamara, are returning next season.

The future is bright.

“Youth championships are great. But the one thing that I always preach as a coach is just the brotherhood, the chemistry that they have,” Rockhurst Lax Coach Tim Reidy said. “These guys don’t want it to end. They’ve been hanging around here today, just having fun together, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Rockhurst now has eight lacrosse championships.

