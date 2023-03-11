KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several girls’ and boys’ basketball programs in Kansas received some hardware this weekend.

Three Kansas girls basketball teams won a state championship while one boys’ basketball team won a ring as well.

For the girls, Blue Valley North won the 6A championship, Bishop Miege won the 5A championship and St. Thomas Aquinas won the 4A championship.

For the boys, Blue Valley Northwest beat Wichita Heights 55-50 for the 6A crown after losing to them in the championship last season. The Huskies won their 6th state title in program history and the 4th in the last seven seasons.

Blue Valley North beat Washburn Rural 35-34 for the Mustangs’ first title since 2005.

The Saints of STA beat Bishop Carroll 62-56 for their 7th straight state title.

Miege beat McPherson 67-53 for their 24th championship in program history and fourth straight.

In the third-place games, St. James Academy girls won in 5A and Miege boys won in 4A.

On the Missouri side, Plattsburg boys won their third-place game 59-48 against Hartville.