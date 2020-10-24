Shawnee Mission North, Mill Valley football game abruptly canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Friday night’s football game between Shawnee Mission North and Mill Valley was abruptly canceled.

The two schools said the game was called off because of possible COVID-19 exposure. They alerted fans on social media less than an hour before kickoff.

It’s not clear at this time if the possible COVID-19 exposure involves players or staff at this time or if the game will be rescheduled.

Several other metro football teams, including Olathe South and Olathe Northwest on the Kansas side and Kearney on the Missouri side, have had games impacted by COVID-19 over the past few weeks.

FOX4 is working to gather more details and will update this story as more is confirmed.

Due to COVID circumstances, this evenings FB game vs Mill Valley has unfortunately been cancelled. — SM North HS (@SM_NORTH_HS) October 23, 2020

Due to possible COVID exposure, the football game between Mill Valley and Shawnee Mission North will not be played tonight. We are sorry for the timing of this information. — mvjaguars (@mvjaguars) October 23, 2020