‘Sky’s the limit’: Gardner-Edgerton High School hires new football coach

GARDNER, Kan. — Gardner-Edgerton has found its new head football coach. The USD 231 Board of Education announced the hiring of Jesse Owen on Tuesday.

“I’m humbled. It’s unreal. I’m pinching myself. The Gardner community is a great football community,” Owen told FOX4.

I am very excited to announce that I will be the new Head Football Coach at Gardner Edgerton High School! I am fired up to get started & represent the GE community. #GEstrongtoGEther pic.twitter.com/2wiVPFhewB — Jesse Owen (@CoachJesseOwen) April 6, 2021

Owen most recently worked with the St. Thomas Aquinas football program as an assistant coach.

Before his stint with the Saints in 2020, Owen was head coach at Olathe East for five seasons. During his tenure with the Hawks, Owen finished 22-26. Owen also spent a year leading Eudora’s program.

Prior to his head coaching responsibilities, Owen was an assistant coach at Olathe North for 11 seasons.

“Jesse’s extensive experience, success and knowledge will positively impact all of our athletic programs and athletes of all sports,” Gardner-Edgerton Athletic Director Scott Peavey said in a press release. “We look forward to having him as part of the team.”

Owen has a special connection to Garner — he’s lived in the community for 15 years. He loves Gardner and said he hopes to make it proud this fall.

“I think sky’s the limit. I think there’s a very bright future. I look forward, and I’m humble to be leading it,” Owen said.

Owen is replacing Ryan Cornelsen, who left for a coaching job at Republic High School in Missouri.