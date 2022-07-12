OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Sporting Blue Valley’s U19 team has some major talent.

Eight going Division I, five going Division II, and the rest are going Division III or [junior college],” head coach Shawn Forcellini said.

“We beat three MLS Next teams through the process they can play at every level they wanna play at.”

All that talent has come together for SBV to earn a trip to the US Youth Soccer National Championships.

“It was just a great moment, a great feeling. All the hard work paid off,” captain Cooper Forcellini said. “Especially last second corners, we put a lot into set pieces.”

“We all worked for this our whole lives trying to get to nationals and be the best team that we can and that last moment was really special,” captain Ryder Barrett said.

To get to the final tournament down in Orlando, Florida, the team held a clinic and a silent auction to garner some needed donations.

“Not everyone has the money put aside to afford an experience like this. It is a costly experience, it is a pay-to-play event. So if you could help us out that would be wonderful,” Coach Forcellini said.

As the players finish their club season before heading off to college, they say they will treasure this unforgettable experience.

“It’s a great feeling to play with players that are as good and better than you. And just have that trust with them,” Cooper said.

“We’re gonna go play against some really good teams and some really good players. We can only go up from here,” Barrett said.

SBV’s first match at nationals is on Tuesday, July 19.

Information to donate to SBV can be found here.