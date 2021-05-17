St. Teresa’s Academy wins district track meet for first time in program history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Teresa’s Academy track and field team reached new heights in 2021, winning a district title for the first time in program history.

“It feels pretty cool because I haven’t been a part of anything like this before,” senior shot put thrower, Sydney Melland said.

STA racked up 199.5 points at the district meet this past weekend. It came as a bit of a surprise to some of the girls, even with moving down to class 4A this year.

Also a few seniors missed the meet because of graduation.

“It was really exciting. Like our whole team huddled up together. We didn’t really know if we were going to actually win because our seniors had graduation on that day, and we didn’t know if those points would hurt us,” junior sprinter, Sanai Kintchin said.

Now the Stars prepare to compete on one of the biggest stages for Missouri high school track and field at the sectional meet.

There’s definitely a few butterflies. But STA said it has nothing to prove.

“We’re definitely the underdogs. Teams did not expect us to come out with this much talent. They expected our upperclassmen to leave and wouldn’t have a good team. But the underclassmen really stepped up,” Kintchin told FOX4.

Sectional meets for high school athletes across the metro is this weekend.

