SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kansas City has a new state champion in basketball.

On Saturday, the Staley Falcons secured their first boys’ basketball state championship with a 49-32 over Kickapoo.

The Falcons went into halftime with a 19-18 lead and roared in the third quarter taking a 34-27 lead by the fourth quarter.

Senior and Colorado State commit Kyan Evans led the Falcons with 16 points while senior and Iowa State commit Kayden Fish followed him up with 11.

Staley’s seniors finish their careers with impressive resumes: four straight district championships, a third-place finish in Class 6 in 2022 and a Class 6 state championship in 2023.

For other Missouri high school programs at state, Pembroke Hill boys finished with fourth place in Class 5 while Raytown girls garnered a third-place finish in Class 6.