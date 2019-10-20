Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
Team of the Week
Ray-Pec basketball shows off strong bonds during remarkable season
Video
Star guard’s leadership has Piper basketball primed for another state run
Video
Lee’s Summit West girls basketball continues to thrive under new head coach
Video
Blue Valley Northwest basketball establishes itself as the team to beat
Video
Grandview senior leaving her mark in high school wrestling
Video
More Team of the Week Headlines
Liberty girls basketball leans on defense to dominate competition
Video
Building on recording-breaking season, JC Harmon boys basketball's ready to go even further
Video
Blue Valley Southwest wrestler helping pave the way for female wrestlers
Video
Undefeated Raytown South chasing history
Video
Guadalupe Centers High School soccer exceeds expectations, wins first state championship
Platte County athlete get his kicks in on two different fields in same season
Liberty volleyball makes final four appearance after five-year hiatus
After back-to-back state appearances, Ray-Pec softball seeing success on the diamond
In only its third season, Olathe West soccer is one of the country’s top teams
Twin sisters making impact on Shawnee Mission East golf team
Tracking Coronavirus
Hospice facilities locally, nationwide concerned with possible shortage of PPE amid COVID-19 outbreak
As COVID-19 hits some Kansas nursing homes, one official says more needs to be done
Video
Coronavirus concerns delay opening of Overland Park Farmer’s Market
Photos show downtown Kansas City streets, parks deserted during ‘stay-at-home’ order
Kansas City reporting 234 positive COVID-19 cases as Missouri reports over 3,000 cases Tuesday
More Tracking Coronavirus