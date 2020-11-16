A volleyball dynasty is under construction at Heritage Christian Academy in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Four years ago, Heritage Christian Academy won its first state title in volleyball. Since then, the program’s added two more championships.

“This year was a good year. We had a lot of good talent coming in to play and just to keep the girls focused and doing what they needed to be doing,” Heritage Christian assistant coach, Laura Roberts said.

Former head coach, Janice Van Gorp helped lay the foundation for this team’s success.

Van Gorp was loved and admired by many. She died from a brain aneurysm in 2015, right as the volleyball season was getting started. The Chargers won a title in her honor a year later.

“It was just very unexpected. I know she was close to so many girls. She had a really big impact on everybody,” senior, Cassie Koellner said.

Now Heritage Christian is turning into one of the most dominant programs in Kansas — and they’ve got the swagger too.

“I think we’re more confident now. We think we can win again next year,” senior setter, Katrina Davis said.

For the Chargers incredible season, they earn Hy-Vee and FOX4 team of the week.