After canceled 2020 season, Lee’s Summit West girl’s soccer motivated to continue winning tradition

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — New year, same dominance for Lee’s Summit West girl’s soccer.

“Chemistry, technically, fundamentally, tactically, they’re all very, very sharp. They have a high soccer IQ, and they play for the joy of the game,” Lee’s Summit West coach Shaun Owens said.

The Titans dropped their first game of the season to cross-town rival Lee’s Summit. Since then, they’ve won seven straight.

“We’re not a selfish team. We play for each other. We’re always there for each other. It’s not just every man for themselves,” senior midfielder Madison Staples said.

With many of the girls having played club ball together for several years, their chemistry on the field is something special.

“We’re able to just kind of know where people are on the field since we have that chemistry. We work off each other really well,” junior Joey Fosnow said. “I call it a kind of seamless move. It just flows.”

Lee’s Summit West has made three state final four appearances in the last four seasons, but the Titans haven’t won a championship in over a decade.

The girls are optimistic about their chances this year.

“I think we’re all so motivated because we got our season taken away from us last year. So we’re all ready to win,” Staples said.

Owens is impressed with his team, too.

“Tenacious, they never quit. We’ve had two games this season that went into overtime and one double overtime, and they seem to get stronger as the game went on. A lot of teams struggle in that situation,” Owens said.

Lee’s Summit West earns Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week.