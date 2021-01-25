Bishop Miege girls dominating early in the basketball season, all part of the process

Countdown to the Big Game! Can't wait! We're almost there! #RUNITBACK

OELAND PARK, Kan. — Every time Bishop Miege steps on the court, other teams are giving the Stags their best shot.

“Honestly I love it. I just love going out and having people play their best game against us. I know for some people, it kind of sucks. Like, everyone’s going to have their best game against you. But I just wouldn’t want to play any other way,” senior guard Payton Verhuslt said.

Miege is able to score at will from anywhere on the court. The Stags are outscoring their opponents an average of 27 points per game.

“I think just our coaches trusting in us and letting us just play our games, go out there and have fun and just be able to shoot when we’re open. Just play what we’re good at and what we feel most confident in,” Verhulst said.

The Stags make winning look easy, but they say it’s part of a process they’ve all bought into. It’s engrained in their team culture.

“We have so many leaders and people who want to work hard and who want to win. You go to many other schools and you don’t always get that. But when you have everybody who’s bought into the same success and the same story, then I feel like that’s what makes the team special,” junior guard, Emajin McCallop said.

For Bishop Miege’s dominating start to the season, the Stags earn Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week.