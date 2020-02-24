Blue Valley Northwest basketball establishes itself as the team to beat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Blue Valley Northwest has been strong all season, establishing itself as one of the top teams in the metro early.

Expectations are always high for the Huskies.

"I think there's pressure. But at the same time, we're expected to be state contenders every year," senior guard Luke Blau said.

The three-time defending state champion is a front-runner for another state title. It's cliche, but the Huskies are just trying to take things one game at a time.

Coming into the season, the big questions was who would fill Christian Braun's role on the court. Last year the offense pretty much ran through him, but now he hoops for the Kansas Jayhawks.

"It's been difficult replacing him. We don't really have one player that can replace him. Trying to step up to do different things in his absence," junior guard Nick Sullivan said.

Coach Ed Fritz thinks his guys are performing well. Hard work, consistency and drive have put the Huskies atop a very tough Eastern Kansas League.

"We emphasize playing with a lot of energy each day and be enthusiastic about what we do, and be passionate about it," Sullivan said.

For the Blue Valley Northwest's efforts, it's earned Hy-Vee and FOX4's Team of the Week.