LAWRENCE, Kan. — The best boys wrestling team in Kansas might belong to one metro high school.

Free State High School’s grapplers have spent the entire season in the Class 6A top five, and now, they’re planning for the postseason, which is unfamiliar territory at this school. They’re also our latest FOX4 Hy-Vee Team of the Week.

It’s enough to drive you dizzy, watching the way these wrestlers have risen. Free State has never won a team wrestling championship. In 2022, they’re rallying around the word “RISE.” The acronym, as seen on t-shirts around the Firebirds athletic department, stands for core values Resilience, Improvement, Sacrifice, and Effort. It manifests itself in the way Free State has vaulted into the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association’s top five.

“Every single practice, we get better and better. We rise as a team,” Matthew Marcum, Free State’s 195-pound wrestler, said.

“We’ve never been a top-five team in the history of the school,” Randy Streeter, Firebirds’ second-year coach, said. “This is the most cohesive team I’ve ever been a part of. It’s great. It’s great coaching them.”

Streeter’s two years as FSHS’s coach has seen the Firebirds win 30 of their first 32 tournaments, as of midweek. Free State was ranked number one in the state earlier this season. During the weekend, Free State won the Sunflower League Championship, placing 11 wrestlers, including first-place finishes for 106-pounder Grayson Hagen and 113-pounder Nolan Bradley.

Streeter said his coaches have concentrated on bringing in athletes from the school’s other sports. It’s resulted in an army of Firebird wrestlers totaling 48 in all.

“We’re going to make history either way. It’s just a matter of which number it is. They’re going to need to decide what they’re made of in the next three weeks,” Streeter said.

Talk of winning a team state title didn’t happen before now, but the Firebirds appear to be rising to the challenge. Expectations are high at Free State, even though the Firebirds have only produced two individual state champions in its 25-year history. When Coach Streeter was asked about the potential for adding more champions in 2022, he smiled and said “we’d better.”

“I think we have a high chance of winning state. I think we have so many heavy hitters in so many big positions. We’ve got everything lined up,” Marcum added.

“It’s kind of inspiration, really. It’s great to see something rise like this. It’s great to be a part of it,” Bradley said. “As long as everyone’s healthy and we keep doing how we’re doing, we’ve got a great shot at it.”

The Firebirds and their competitors are only two weeks away from the KSHSAA Class 6A Wrestling Tournament in Wichita, KS.