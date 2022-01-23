FOX4/Hy-Vee Team of the Week: St. Thomas Aquinas girls basketball

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Our first FOX4 Hy-Vee Team of the Week is as dominant as ever.

The girls at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park have won three state championships in four years, and this season is also off to a strong start, even after the Saints’ unbeaten streak came to an end.

Basketball practices at STA feel more like chemistry classes. The Saints (11-1) talk about team chemistry incessantly. That’s how it’s down when the defending Class 5A champions hit the hardwood.

Coach Rick Hetzel’s Aquinas club is on a near-perfect tear, winning their first 11 games before losing to Rock Bridge on Friday. As of midweek, the Saints defense is holding opponents to only 34 points per game. Hetzel said the secret is in chemistry, and how players within the club fit together so well.

“They play for each other. They really love their teammates and want their teammates to succeed. They share the ball and play pretty good team defense together,” Hetzel, who is in his 24th season as Saints coach, said.

So far this season, STA’s defense is leading to easy offense at the other end of the court. The Saints are sinking their opponents by an average of 32 points per victory.

“It’s fun to get in a game and sit back and see my guards getting steals and creating their own plays. That’s fun to watch, and defense creates offense,” Beatrice Culliton, Aquinas center, said.

STA’s season is so dominant through its opening 11 games, the Saints’ 64-point average on offense is roughly twice the total its defense allows opponents. St. Thomas Aquinas has nine girls state basketball championships, and number 10 could be in the cards.

“I love that about these girls, and how they take correction and how we improve from one game to the next. It’s really cool to watch,” Charlotte O’Keefe, Aquinas forward, said. “We’re not where we want to be yet, but we’re doing well.”

Aquinas was ranked second in the Kansas Class 5A poll. The loss to Rock Bridge will likely send them to a lower ranking. Silver Lake is currently ranked as top dog in the Class 5A poll.