In a chaotic season, Rockhurst’s dominant swim and dive team reclaims state title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rockhurst’s swim and dive team is one that’s steeped in a tradition of winning.

“We’re definitely back on top where we were for 11 years. Now it’s up to the rest of the team to keep it going next year,” senior Reece Manning said.

Starting in 2004, the Hawklets won 11-straight state titles. After a short drought, they’ve now added another plaque to their location.

“It started off in we were all unsure if we were going to have a state. Then as we get closer, we realized that it is going to happen. We put in the hard work, and we ended up pulling it off,” sophomore Cayden Francois said.

Because of COVID-19, this season was like no other. The boys called it a grind from start to finish.

“Having that mental barrier to keep going day after day, taking it one day at a time, that was definitely very tough. So making the whole way was quite the emotional ride,” senior Tommy Tietjen said.

Rockhurst is this week’s Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week.