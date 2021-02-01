Kearney girl’s swimming finishes regular season strong, wins Belton Invitational

KEARNEY, Mo. — The Kearney girl’s swim team has a lot to be proud of this season.

“I think what’s special about our team is that I fortunately got to work with the most resilient team in the history of swimming. We have overcome every adversity that could be thrown at us this season. These girls come back every time better than they were the first time,” head coach, Alli Baldwin said.

“We got quarantined the first couple of weeks of practice. So that kind of set up back a little bit. But after that, we really took. Off and just encouraged each other to do the best we could,” senior Holly Dillenbeck said.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season, winning the Belton Invitational — a big feat for this small team. It’s also a confidence booster, heading into the post-season.

“It was really cool because we are a small team and I thought that we did really well for how small we are. Small but mighty and at was really cool to get a 1st place trophy,” senior Andi Kreling said.

For Kearney’s strong finish to the regular season, they earn Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week.