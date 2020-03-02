Lee’s Summit West girls basketball continues to thrive under new head coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- New year, new coach, but Lee's Summit West girls basketball still has its same swagger on the court.

"Ever since I’ve been here, we’ve just had a lot of good players who can do a lot of different things with a lot of different strengths and weaknesses," senior guard Marissa Ritchey said.

This season, Jared Broughton has his girls bringing something different to their game.

"We shoot a lot of threes. I think it’s a fun style to play. I would say I’m a more offensive guy that defense. I like to get out and score points," Broughton said.

With this being Broughton's first year at the helm, the girls didn't know what to expect.

"I was kind of worried about it at first, honestly. But when I met him I could tell he was a really good guy. He was really nice. He was really passionate about basketball," senior guard Charlie Ritchey said.

This season may have seen a new coach implementing a new style of play, but didn’t stop the Lady Titans from winning another conference title.

That's three-straight conference titles for Lee's Summit West. Now they shift their focus to the post-season, and of course, there's one goal in mind.

“To go all the way, win the whole thing," Charlie Ritchey said.

Lee's Summit West earns this week's Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week.