Liberty North volleyball caps breakout season with a state title

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty North considers 2020 its breakout season.

“They’ve been doing a fantastic job of controlling what they can control,” Liberty North Coach Katie Dowden said.

Three years ago, the Eagles only won seven games. This year, the girls won their first state championship while staying unbeaten.

“We practice every day. We put in a lot of work. We have a pretty talented team, so we all push each other to work better and work harder. Be the best team that we can be,” senior Rylee Staatz said.

“We have such a great group of veterans that have been a part of the program when it was a struggle, and we weren’t as successful. So them seeing every year the amount of talent and the amount of growth that has existed in the program, they’ve carried it and helped grow it,” Dowden said.

The girls trusted the process, now it’s paying off, even during a pandemic.

“It’s really incredible, considering when we were freshmen, we won seven games. So, it’s just an incredible feeling to be with these girls and experience it all together,” senior Rachel Spainhour said.

Congratulations to the Eagles, who earn Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week