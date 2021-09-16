Liberty North volleyball pushing for repeat after state championship last year

LIBERTY, Mo. – They play with championship pride at Liberty North High School.

The Eagles Girls Volleyball team is our FOX4 Hy-Vee Team of the Week and defending MSHSAA State Champs in Class 6.

One smashing moment on the volleyball court might not be enough for this team. Liberty North found its biggest volleyball victory last November, knocking off reigning Missouri Class 6 State Champion Nixa.

That win ensured the Eagles (24-0) the first perfect season and first volleyball championship in school history.

“One of the things I enjoy the most about high school sports, in general, is getting what you get, and making the most of what you get. What I’ve got here is a bunch of gritty, determined girls who love the sport, they love each other, they love representing our school,” said Katie Dowden, who is in her sixth season as Eagles head coach.

The 2021 edition of this club (1-1) has split its first two matches of the season, as of Wednesday. The 2020 Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year, senior setter Addison Beagle, believes this team can do it again.

“It was so cool to be able to represent our school and give our seniors an amazing last year. We really pulled for them, and our school did the same for us,” said Beagle, who is committed to Drake University.

“We are like best friends,” Eagles senior hitter Isabell Zimmerman, an Auburn signee, said. “I’ve made so many friends through volleyball and I’ve kept throughout volleyball. We are best friends and we love each other.”

The Eagles’ dominance didn’t happen overnight.

Four years ago, this team wasn’t a contender. Now, North is 64-24 over the last three seasons and with nine seniors coming back, there’s a good chance they’ll chase gold again.

Congratulations to Liberty North Girls Volleyball, our FOX4 Hy-Vee Team of the Week.