LIBERTY, Mo — Our latest FOX4 Hy-Vee Team of the Week is proving to be tougher than the rest — including many wrestling teams from across the nation.

The wrestling program at Liberty High School is ranked in the top 20 nationally, in addition to being ranked number one in Missouri’s Class 4. The Blue Jays have taken the last two MSHSAA state championships in their classification.

Dustin Brewer is building a world class wrestling program at LHS. Eight of the Blue Jays 14 starters are seniors, and a shot at a third consecutive state title is in their plans. The Blue Jays are also nationally ranked, currently sitting at number 19 in the nation, according to Matscouts.

“It’s a very unique group of guys we have as our seniors,” Brewer said. “We strive to get our kids to national level tournaments so they get the recognition they deserve. That’s part of it — having a national ranking.”

This year might be more of the same. As of Wednesday, Liberty had won three of its first four tournaments for the season. Liberty High also hopes to set a new record for points scored in a single season.

“It’s becoming a tradition at this point. We’re kind of a wrestling school at this point — getting there. All of Liberty’s athletics are starting to come up and make some noise,” Jeremiah Halter, Liberty’s 182-pound wrestler, said.

“Ever since our freshman year, we knew we were supposed to be the top — the best of the best, so that’s what we kept working for and we became number one,” Wentrich Williams III, Liberty’s 195-pound wrestler, said.

Individual accomplishments are also building the brilliance the Blue Jays are showing, both nationally and in Missouri. Four members of this year’s squad entered the season with individual state championships to call their own. That coveted three-peat Liberty seeks only adds to the glory they’re getting.

The Blue Jays will begin their district tournament this week. The MSHSAA Class Four State Wrestling Tournament begins on Feb. 17, where Liberty will seek that triple crown.

