Olathe South soccer hoping for state championship this year

OLATHE, Kan. — Post-season soccer starts this week in Kansas and Olathe South is eyeing the grand prize.

For the 16 seniors who make up the majority of Olathe South’s soccer team, they’re hoping to make this season the best one yet.

“We’re all expecting a state championship. We’re going to keep that mentality,” Bryce Dickerson said.

On the soccer field, the Falcons live by the mantra ‘WIN’. It stands for ‘What’s Important Now’.

“So ‘what’s important now’ means just focusing on what we need to do right now in the moment. No other distractions,” Caden Caire said.

Olathe South has fought all year to stay atop the Sunflower League Standings. This week, the Falcons dropped to 2nd place, after a loss to rival Olathe West.

The Falcons say they’re glad to get the loss out of the way before the post-season.

“This team has a lot of grit and has handles adversity really well…so I’m not overly concerned about it,” Olathe South Coach, Will Stoskopf said.

For Olathe South’s performance, the Falcons earn Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week.