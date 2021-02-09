Park Hill boys basketball making big improvements on the court, even bigger goals in mind

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Park Hill boys basketball is proof that a lot can change in a year.

“Everyone just works really hard. We all want to compete and just get better everyday,” senior guard Christian Bradford said.

A shift in attitude is yielding the results the Trojans want. Now they’re one of the most improved teams in the metro.

“Just really buying in and playing together. Last year we were kind of doing our own thing, not buying in to what the coaches were saying, not buying in to what each other was saying,” senior forward Anthony Hall said.

A year ago, the Trojans only won six games. They’ve already more than doubled their win total. Now they have bigger goals ahead.

“We just decided we don’t only want to win six games again. We want to go out there and show what we really can do,” Hall said.

Park Hill would love to advance past sectionals this year, which would be a first for the program. But the Trojans say they’re taking things one game at a time and are focused on winning their conference.

For their efforts on the court, Park Hill earns FOX4 and Hy-Vee’s Team of the Week award.