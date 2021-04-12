Pitching key to Liberty baseball’s early season success

LIBERTY, Mo. — After an extended offseason, high school baseball is back in full swing, and Liberty is savoring the moment.

“The first game at Liberty High School felt weird, but you get used to it really quick. It feels like home again,” senior outfielder Grant Littrell said.

The Blue Jays were like every other spring sports team in the country, and didn’t have a 2020 season because of the pandemic. That makes the wins this year even sweeter.

“Very grateful. Nobody here wanted to miss another season,” Littrell said.

The team says its struggling at the plate, but is getting it done from the mound. As of Friday, Liberty’s pitchers earned four shutout victories and hadn’t allowed more than three runs in a game.

“Our pitchers are really showing out this year. Even though our hitting has been struggling, it’s been able to get the job done. But we have to give all the credit to the pitchers,” outfielder Bryan Williams said.

For Liberty’s early season success, the Blue Jays earn Hy-Vee and FOX4 team of the week.