Ray-Pec basketball shows off strong bonds during remarkable season

PECULIAR, Mo. -- Raymore-Peculiar High School is known as a football powerhouse. But this year, the boy's basketball team made a name for itself.

"'Whatever it takes' is usually our motto. Whatever needs to be done. Whether it's sacrificing your body, just anything," senior guard Jordan Jermain said.

It was truly a magical year on the court. Kian Scorggins and Jordan Jermain were two of the top scorers in the metro. Both averaged just under 19 points per game and helped lead the Panthers to a state quarterfinal appearance.

"It’s been special, it’s been a ride. We’ve had a great group of guys that just care for each other and support each other," senior forward Kian Scroggins said.

The guys say supporting and playing for each other isn't always something that happened in the past. But this team is different.

"I can say we’ve had some selfish guys, I guess. But this year, we just care for each other. We’re winning, so it’s a good thing," Scroggins said.

"Really, throughout this whole season it’s really become like a brotherhood. We’ve gotten closer," senior forward Matthew Harrison said.

For Ray-Pec's incredible season, the Panthers earn Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week honors.