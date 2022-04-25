SPRING HILL, Kan. — Our FOX4 Hy-Vee Team of the Week carries a big stick.

Spring Hill High School’s softball team is punishing opponents by racking up a lot of runs every game, in what could lead to their third state title in seven seasons.

Bowling over the competition gets a lot easier with bats that swing like the Broncos’ do.

There’s a powerful reason Spring Hill (13-1) is on a tear to begin the season. The Broncos are cranking out an average of 11 runs per game, scoring eight runs or more nine times on the season.

SHHS won 12 straight before losing to Eudora last week.

Corey Katzer, Spring Hill’s second-year coach, won’t let his players settle for less than their best.

Katzer’s young team concentrates on hitting outside pitches, which, for many ball clubs, is a place of comfort for pitchers who are ahead in the ball-strike count.

Rather than to lay off or steer clear of those offerings, the Broncos are trained to attack them. All this offense they’re generating could help erase their first-round exit from last season’s KSHSAA Class 5A State Softball Tournament.

“I think they would tell you they have more left in the tank that they have of accomplishing. They work hard. They’ll do anything that we ask,” Kazter said.

“A lot of us are power hitters too, so there’s a lot of runs coming off home runs and RBIs coming off big strong hits too,” Vanessa Murray, Spring Hill pitcher/first base, said. “It’s really cool. It’s just good to know that we’ve done our job.”

“When you’re close with so many people, and you have that chemistry to build off of and that energy, and willingness to win games and put so much work in, it makes it so much more exciting,” Maggie McNally, Broncos pitcher/right field, said.

The Broncos went back-to-back as state champs in 2016 and 17.

If ’22 turns out not to be another state crown, there’s always the future. Kotzer has 36 players on his varsity and JV rosters, 18 of whom are only freshmen.

Spring Hill travels to Paola on Tuesday afternoon for a Frontier League showdown.