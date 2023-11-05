RAYTOWN, Mo. — The history books at Raytown High School have been updated.

Raytown’s boys soccer team set new standards this season, advancing further in the MSHSAA postseason than any other Blue Jays team had before. Raytown’s record (16-4-1) is the best in school history.

12 of the Jays’ games were decided by a single goal. 10 returning starters made sure this team played tough.

“It’s been a heckuva run,” Patrick Whelton, second-year Blue Jays coach, said.

“It comes down to them. They’re lucky to have a good group of mature guys who are all able to carry the ball and be dangerous with the ball, but also, everyone trusts each other.”

Raytown’s run took them to the Class Three District Seven finals, where the Blue Jays were eliminated from the playoffs by William Chrisman last Thursday.

“It’s history,” Valentine Pantoja, Raytown Center Midfielder, said. “As a kid, my older brothers came into school, and they didn’t have such a good record. I’ve always said — I’m going to change that, and here we are.”

“We fight to the end. We don’t give up no matter what. We’re just trying to play the game and enjoy it,” Alex Andrade, Blue Jays Centerback, said.

History is now their story. Raytown’s most recent district championship came in 2015, and the school has never won a state soccer championship. 15 of this team’s 24 players are in their final season in Blue Jay blue.

Missouri’s high school soccer finals are two weeks away. State championships are due to be awarded on November 17-18.