Team of the Week: St. Teresa’s Academy tennis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The tennis team at St. Teresa’s Academy doesn’t stand in anyone’s shadow.

Strong serves have take the Stars to Show-Me State prominence, having racked up a 15-3 record in 2021. St. Teresa’s finished third at this weekend’s Missouri Class 3 Tennis Tournament in Springfield, bowing out to eventual state champ St. Joseph’s Academy from St. Louis.

The Stars are our latest FOX4 Hy-Vee Team of the Week. The major steps this team has taken shows potential for next year, since six of the team’s eight girls are expected to return.

“It’s wonderful. The girls work hard. They’re out here every day, day after day and week after week. They compete and its great,” Lana Krause, who is in her 15th season as St. Teresa’s tennis coach, said on Wednesday.

Since 2009, this is the third time STA has placed in the MSHSAA Class 3 Final Four. The school has never won a state tennis championship.

“There’s a lot of competition. It’s tough. We’re just proud of them for coming out here and working hard and doing what they had to do to get here,” Krause said.

The Stars are known for their high percentage of landing first serves, and for having developed into smart, quick volley players. STA was state runner-up for this tennis championship two years back. This run for the gold proves the Stars are here to shine and to stay.

“We all have different skills sets that we’re good at, so we can teach each other. I think that’s been really good for our team,” Maddison Faul, a member of St. Teresa’s team, said.

“I love how hard we all work. We always try our best, and no one gives up on a match, no matter how far down we are,” Mary Mason, a team captain at STA, said.

Park Hill High School was also represented at Saturday’s state tournament. The Trojans finished fourth in Springfield.