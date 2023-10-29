Kansas City, Kan. — It doesn’t matter that every shot didn’t go in.

There were enough moments to make Sumner Academy Soccer’s season memorable.

This isn’t a school known for athletic endeavors. The Sabres 15-3 record was enough to land the number two seed in the class 5-A playoffs, a year after they advanced to a regional championship berth.

“We’ve been on a mission all year to get back to that point,” said head coach Jon Borger.

Borger’s program notched its third trip to the state tournament, averaging six and a half goals per game, took these players to the top.

“The boys have prepared for this,” Borger said. “they’ve bought in here to trying to build a program here that sets a standard in Wyandotte County.”

The Sabres were eliminated from the postseason by saint Thomas Aquinas on Thursday, but there’s still reason to be proud.

“I think we score well,” Borger continued. “We’re good at showing that we’re dominating. We don’t just win. We let them know we’re kicking their butt.”

“Considering Sumner hasn’t always had the best soccer, we want to keep it that way. It’s that spirit we play with in each game that allows us to do that.”

Some would say Sumner is blazing its own trails to success. In the two years they’ve played in the Meadowlark Conference, they’ve never lost a league game. No Wyandotte County team has been to the state final four in ten years, so the Sabres celebrity status is solid.

FOX4 thinks the season that the Sabres put together was great, enough to award them the Hy-Vee Team of the Week. Congratulations Sumner Academy Soccer.

They’ve risen to greatness the past two seasons. It shouldn’t surprise anybody if this becomes a regular thing.

The Kansas state soccer championships are scheduled for next weekend in Topeka, Spring Hill and Wichita.